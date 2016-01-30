SBS Filipino

The Afghan Refugee Who Became a Walkley Winner

site_197_Filipino_469928.JPG

Published 30 January 2016 at 11:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A Hazara refugee who photographed his own perilous journey to Australia says western countries need to play a bigger role in dealing with the migrant crisis. Image: Barat Ali Batoor, right, fled Afghanistan in 2012 (SBS)

In our series First Day we are following migrants and refugees who have made a difference to our communities, starting from day one.

 





