The battle on work casualisation

臨時工人可獲有薪假 Source: iStockphoto
Published 29 December 2017 at 11:22am, updated 29 December 2017 at 11:25am
By Darren Mara
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Unions are preparing to fight the rise of casual employment in an effort to address what they say has become chronic work insecurity. It sets up a fight with industry groups, a showdown which could affect millions of Australian workers.
