SBS Filipino

The battle on work casualisation

SBS Filipino

臨時工人可獲有薪假

臨時工人可獲有薪假 Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2017 at 11:22am, updated 29 December 2017 at 11:25am
By Darren Mara
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Unions are preparing to fight the rise of casual employment in an effort to address what they say has become chronic work insecurity. It sets up a fight with industry groups, a showdown which could affect millions of Australian workers.

Published 29 December 2017 at 11:22am, updated 29 December 2017 at 11:25am
By Darren Mara
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul