The challenges and joys of raising twins

Anastasia and Antoinette Medel Lagos Source: Joergette Medel

Published 4 December 2018 at 11:59am, updated 4 December 2018 at 3:42pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS

Double feedings. Double nappies. Joergette Medel talks about how life with her twin girls means double the challenges and double the joy.

Joergette Medel with her twin girls Source: Joergette Medel

Medicare vs private health cover for pregnancy
Pinoy superstitions about pregnancy and children