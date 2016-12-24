SBS Filipino

The Christmas Story in the eyes of the children

One of the entry in the Christmas Story artwork competition

One of the entry in the Christmas Story artwork competition

Published 24 December 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 24 December 2016 at 12:54pm
By Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

We often hear that Christmas is for children but the question is, "What is Christmas in the eyes of the children?" Image: One of the entry in the Christmas Story artwork competition (SBS Filipino/Cybelle Diones)

This has been answered in an art competition for Year 5 and Year 6 students from the schools under the Archdiocese of Sydney, Diocese of Wollongong and Bathurst and other Catholic schools around the state.

 

John Charadia, Education Officer of Gifted Education, Creativity and Critical Thinking and one of the creators and judges of the "The Christmas Story" competition and art exhibition in St. Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, shares additional information and inspiration about the real meaning of the Christmas story.

 

