The Christmas Story in the eyes of the children

This has been answered in an art competition for Year 5 and Year 6 students from the schools under the Archdiocese of Sydney, Diocese of Wollongong and Bathurst and other Catholic schools around the state.











John Charadia, Education Officer of Gifted Education, Creativity and Critical Thinking and one of the creators and judges of the "The Christmas Story" competition and art exhibition in St. Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, shares additional information and inspiration about the real meaning of the Christmas story.









