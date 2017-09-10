SBS Filipino

The coachman and his chariot

Kalesa

Kalesa Source: Carlos Celdran

Published 10 September 2017
By Maridel Martinez
The Kutchero and Kalesa have become significant part of past and way of life, they are fixtures around the Manila area but through the years, it has also been neglected. Carlos Celdran has teamed up with several organizations in the Intramuros area to help the dying industry and provide support for the Kutchero, his horse and Kalesa. Image: Kalesa (Carlos Celdran)

