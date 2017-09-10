The coachman and his chariot

Kalesa Source: Carlos Celdran
Published 10 September 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 12:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Kutchero and Kalesa have become significant part of past and way of life, they are fixtures around the Manila area but through the years, it has also been neglected. Carlos Celdran has teamed up with several organizations in the Intramuros area to help the dying industry and provide support for the Kutchero, his horse and Kalesa. Image: Kalesa (Carlos Celdran)
