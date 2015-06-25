SBS Filipino

The Colorful World of Felino

SBS Filipino

FerryLie Photography

FerryLie Photography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2015 at 12:01pm, updated 25 June 2016 at 2:17pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

His journey in the acting industry started by chance when he was still young, but finished a degree in performing arts, mastered his craft, and now one of the distinct Filipino-Australians in the world of acting - in films, theatre and television. Photo: Felino Dolloso (FerryLie Photography)

Published 25 June 2015 at 12:01pm, updated 25 June 2016 at 2:17pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the story of actor Felino Dolloso.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January