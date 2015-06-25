The Colorful World of Felino

Listen to the story of actor Felino Dolloso.
FerryLie Photography
Published 25 June 2015 at 12:01pm, updated 25 June 2016 at 2:17pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
His journey in the acting industry started by chance when he was still young, but finished a degree in performing arts, mastered his craft, and now one of the distinct Filipino-Australians in the world of acting - in films, theatre and television. Photo: Felino Dolloso (FerryLie Photography)
Published 25 June 2015 at 12:01pm, updated 25 June 2016 at 2:17pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share