The dangers of screen time for children

Screentime for children

Source: AAP

Published 27 April 2019 at 8:51am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:52pm
By Lydia Feng, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The World Health Organization has for the first time advised parents that children under the age of two should not spend any time passively watching electronic screens. It's also recommended children aged two to four spend no more than an hour a day watching programmes or playing computer games.

