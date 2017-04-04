SBS Filipino

The day Hazelwood has dreaded has come

Published 4 April 2017
By Amanda Copp, Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
One of Australia's biggest coal power plants has shut its doors, marking the end of an era. Image: A child looks at his father's helmet hanging on the fence (AAP)

The coal-fired power station at Hazelwood, Victoria, had been operating in the Latrobe Valley for over 50 years, but what happens to the Valley and its workers now is unclear.

 

 





