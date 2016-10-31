The doctors turning digital mediecine into business success

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen The doctors turning digital mediecine into business successPlay05:12SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.39MB)Published 31 October 2016 at 11:41am, updated 31 October 2016 at 11:43amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages It wasn't easy for Andrew Lin and Hon Weng Chong to tell their parents they were ditching their medical careers to start a small business.Published 31 October 2016 at 11:41am, updated 31 October 2016 at 11:43amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTheir parents needn't have worried. In its first year, Clinicloud has completed a funding round and secured major partnership deals in the United States. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checks