The faces of a culture in multicultural Australia

site_197_Filipino_717767.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2017 at 11:51am
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The faces of some of Australia's most influential Indigenous heroes are being celebrated in a new Sydney photo exhibition. Image: Sunny Brar at his exhibition (SBS)

Published 18 July 2017 at 11:51am
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Photographer Sunny Brar decided to embark on the self-funded project to capture the face of Australia in a search for his own identity.

 

... reports.

 





Share