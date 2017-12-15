Angela Serrano talks about the female gaze Source: Keira Hudson
Published 15 December 2017 at 3:15pm, updated 15 December 2017 at 3:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A chap book created by women. We rarely see stories about on women created by women, Melbourne based artist Angela Serrano tells us what makes the female gaze unique and complex.
