The Female Gaze

chap book on the female gaze

Angela Serrano talks about the female gaze Source: Keira Hudson

Published 15 December 2017 at 3:15pm, updated 15 December 2017 at 3:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

A chap book created by women. We rarely see stories about on women created by women, Melbourne based artist Angela Serrano tells us what makes the female gaze unique and complex.

