SBS Filipino

The first step is always the hardest

SBS Filipino

A shadow of a man with a clenched fist as a woman cowers in the corner.. (file photo)

help and support are important Source: AAP Image/Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 March 2018 at 2:56pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 3:10pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Taking that first step is always the hardest. Why are women reluctant to seek help?

Published 9 March 2018 at 2:56pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 3:10pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We ask Norminda Forteza from Australia Filipino Community Services (AFCS) and counselor and community support worker Dina Delfino. White Ribbon Movement's Gerry Ocampo tells us that both men and women have to actively take part in educating our community. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul