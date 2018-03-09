The first step is always the hardest

We ask Norminda Forteza from Australia Filipino Community Services (AFCS) and counselor and community support worker Dina Delfino. White Ribbon Movement's Gerry Ocampo tells us that both men and women have to actively take part in educating our community.
Published 9 March 2018 at 2:56pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 3:10pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Taking that first step is always the hardest. Why are women reluctant to seek help?
