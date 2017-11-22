SBS Filipino

The Guerrilla is a Poet

7th International Film Festival Manhattan (IFFM).

Filmmakers Sari Dalena (left) and Kiri Dalena at the 7th International Film Festival Manhattan (IFFM). Source: Anthony Advincula and Inquirer

Published 22 November 2017 at 6:02pm, updated 30 November 2017 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
A Sari Dalena & Kiri Dalena Film, The Guerrilla is a Poet tells the story of Jose Maria Sison based on his poem with the same title. It recently won Best Director at the 7th International Film Festival Manhattan Sari Delana shares the story behind the film.

A special screening of the film will be held in Melbourne December 1, 2017

