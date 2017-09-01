SBS Filipino

The healing powers of music to dementia patients

(L-R) Doctor Imogen Clark, Ivan, Doctor Jeanette Tamplin and Vera with Greg Dyett

(L-R) Doctor Imogen Clark, Ivan, Doctor Jeanette Tamplin and Vera with Greg Dyett Source: Supplied by Alzheimer's Australia

Published 1 September 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 1 September 2017 at 12:49pm
By Greg Dyett
Available in other languages

A group of Australians living with dementia, along with their carers, is benefiting from the healing powers of music. Each week, they all meet to raise their voices in song with the help of two music therapists. National Dementia Helpline on 1800 200 500 or visit www.Fightdementia.org.au

