The Japanese and the dark legacy of Australia's camps

As Anzac Day approaches, some of the last survivors of those camps have shared their stories of one of the lesser-known, dark legacies of the Second World War.
Published 25 April 2017 at 11:36am, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:47am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When war broke out with Japan 75 years ago, its impact on the Japanese civilians living in Australia was profound. Thousands of men, women and children were rounded up and detained in internment camps around the country. Image: Japanese detainees at Tatura (Australian War Memorial)
Published 25 April 2017 at 11:36am, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:47am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share