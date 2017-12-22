The latest from the Philippines

SBS Filipino

Published 22 December 2017 at 11:37am, updated 22 December 2017 at 11:43am
By Shirley Escalante
News from the Philippines Ferry sinking in Quezon Province, four people killed and seven missing Preparations are underway for the onslaught of storm Vinta in Mindanao The busy preparations in Metro Manila for Christmas day

