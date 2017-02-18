The Lysicrates Foundation's unique efforts to save Sydney's Choragic Monument

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen The Lysicrates Foundation's unique efforts to save Sydney's Choragic MonumentPlay05:32SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.53MB)Published 19 February 2017 at 10:46amBy Simone SutcliffeSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The ancient Greeks brought both democracy and the dramatic arts to the world. Image: Botanic Gardens Choragic Monument (City of Sydney)Published 19 February 2017 at 10:46amBy Simone SutcliffeSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesMore than two thousand years on the Lysicrates Foundation is combining both, in a unique playwriting competition, where the audience decides who gets the final curtain call. Simone Sutcliffe reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January