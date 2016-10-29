The mentor she never had -- and is now

Now a community project officer in Melbourne, Ms Jawaid devotes her free time to mentoring young girls dealing with similar challenges.
Faeeza Jawaid Source: SBS
After migrating to Australia at age 13, Pakistani-born Faeeza Jawaid knows the difficulties of being a teenage girl in a new country, speaking a new language and feeling different. Image: Faeeza Jawaid (SBS)
