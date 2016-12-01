Yet, service providers say more work needs to be done to make the scheme accessible for people from non-English speaking backgrounds.
The National Disability Insurance Scheme gives people with disability choice and control over the support they need for a fulfilling life.
Published 1 December 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 1 December 2016 at 1:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's hailed as the biggest health policy since Medicare.The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) aims to provide the nearly half a million Australians who have a permanent and significant disability with the reasonable and necessary supports they need to enjoy an ordinary life.Set up by the Labor government in 2012, the NDIS is being introduced progressively around Australia from July 2016. Photo: NDIS Beneficiary
Published 1 December 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 1 December 2016 at 1:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share