Rey's Place, named after his father, is described as a modern Filipino restaurant offering traditional food like kare-kare and lechon, but with a modern twist.





Bayad says it's time for Australia to see more Filipino restaurants and before anyone else will put up, he just needed to be ahead of anyone.





He quips: "The Filipino cuisine is underrepresented in the modern culture especially in Australia."





Take a peek into Rey's Place through the video below: