'The only choice I made was to be true to myself': Love conquers all for this LGBTIQ+ couple

Published 5 May 2022 at 4:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:56am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
After a traumatising relationship in the Philippines, James Makalintal decided to move to Australia to mend his broken heart. Little did he know that his new adventure down under will lead him to his 'forever'.

Highlights
  • Approximately 5.2% of all marriages officiated in Australia have been marriages of same-sex couples, since 1 January 2018 according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
  • On 9 December 2017, the right to marry in Australia was no longer determined by sex or gender.
  • The Philippines does not offer any legal recognition for same-sex marriage, civil unions, or domestic partnership benefits.Listen to the audio
"The only choice I made was to be true to myself and to love the person I have prayed for. He is the gold at the end of the rainbow."

 
05/05/202233:49
'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series that features love, relationship, and family stories.

