'The only choice I made was to be true to myself': Love conquers all for this LGBTIQ+ couple

Highlights Approximately 5.2% of all marriages officiated in Australia have been marriages of same-sex couples, since 1 January 2018 according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

On 9 December 2017, the right to marry in Australia was no longer determined by sex or gender.

The Philippines does not offer any legal recognition for same-sex marriage, civil unions, or domestic partnership benefits.

"The only choice I made was to be true to myself and to love the person I have prayed for. He is the gold at the end of the rainbow."





'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series that features love, relationship, and family stories.





