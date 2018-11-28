SBS Filipino

The Outlook: for ageing

SBS Filipino

planning for an ageing population

An ageing population poses Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2018 at 4:54pm, updated 28 November 2018 at 5:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians enjoy one of the highest life expectancy in the world, and are staying healthier for longer. While an increasing lifespan can be seen as one of the great achievements of modern society, it also highlights what some experts say is a lack of planning in how best to deal with this fundamental demographic change.

Published 28 November 2018 at 4:54pm, updated 28 November 2018 at 5:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom