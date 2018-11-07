SBS Filipino

The Outlook: for hydrogen cars

SBS Filipino

A nozzle at a hydrogen filling station in Germany

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2018 at 5:26pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 11:46am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A number of trials of hydrogen-powered cars are underway around Australia, with proponents pushing them as a key to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the transport sector. Hydrogen-electric vehicles are considered environmentally friendly because they only emit water.

Published 7 November 2018 at 5:26pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 11:46am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
They already are on the road in other parts of the world, and car manufacturers are hoping they will eventually be able to launch the cars in Australia.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom