The Outlook: for hydrogen cars

They already are on the road in other parts of the world, and car manufacturers are hoping they will eventually be able to launch the cars in Australia.
Source: AAP
Published 7 November 2018 at 5:26pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 11:46am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A number of trials of hydrogen-powered cars are underway around Australia, with proponents pushing them as a key to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the transport sector. Hydrogen-electric vehicles are considered environmentally friendly because they only emit water.
Published 7 November 2018 at 5:26pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 11:46am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share