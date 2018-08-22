The Outlook: for immigration

It looks at the growing numbers of temporary visas and the consequences of that, and asks whether Australia's model of permanent settlement is giving way to a new reality - Australia as a guest worker society.
Aeropuerto de Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 22 August 2018 at 5:50pm, updated 22 August 2018 at 5:55pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia, a nation shaped by permanent migration, appears to be shifting to a new reality which some say is a permanent shift to temporary migration. Peter Mares is the author of All Work, No Stay?, an analysis commissioned by SBS
Published 22 August 2018 at 5:50pm, updated 22 August 2018 at 5:55pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share