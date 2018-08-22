SBS Filipino

The Outlook: for immigration

Immigration in Australia

Aeropuerto de Melbourne

Published 22 August 2018 at 5:50pm, updated 22 August 2018 at 5:55pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia, a nation shaped by permanent migration, appears to be shifting to a new reality which some say is a permanent shift to temporary migration. Peter Mares is the author of All Work, No Stay?, an analysis commissioned by SBS

Available in other languages
It looks at the growing numbers of temporary visas and the consequences of that,  and asks whether Australia's model of permanent settlement is giving way to a new reality - Australia as a guest worker society.

