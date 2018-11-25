SBS Filipino

The Outlook: for space

SBS Filipino

Space

A view of the Australian coast from space Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 25 November 2018 at 1:17pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has released the charter for the newly established Australian Space Agency, calling it the first step towards developing Australia's space economy into a $12 billion industry by 2030.

Published 25 November 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 25 November 2018 at 1:17pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But what role will the agency, and Australia as a whole, play in the fast-paced international space race?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom