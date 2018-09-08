The Outlook: for youth

The 22-year-old, Amos Washington, is Australia's Youth Representative to the United Nations, and he will spend six weeks at UN headquarters in New York and address the General Assembly.
Youth Action chief executive Katie Acheson Source: AAP
The views of young Australians will be put before the United Nations in the next few weeks by an Adelaide man who just completed a six-month listening tour throughout every state and territory.
