The Outlook: for youth

Youth Action

Youth Action chief executive Katie Acheson

Published 8 September 2018 at 12:11pm, updated 8 September 2018 at 12:25pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The views of young Australians will be put before the United Nations in the next few weeks by an Adelaide man who just completed a six-month listening tour throughout every state and territory.

The 22-year-old, Amos Washington, is Australia's Youth Representative to the United Nations, and he will spend six weeks at UN headquarters in New York and address the General Assembly.

