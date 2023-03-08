The Philippine Embassy in Canberra joins the celebration of Women’s Month

The Philippine Embassy joins the nation in celebrating the 2023 National Women’s Month.

The Philippine Embassy celebrates the significant contributions and achievements of Filipino women while simultaneously recognising the barriers they continue to face.

Key Points
  • The Philippine Embassy warns Filipinos in Australia, Nauru, Tuvalu and Vanuatu of the increasing number of cases of Filipinos being illegally recruited by criminal syndicates based in Southeast Asian countries to commit cybercrimes.
  • Three mobile phone detection cameras will be installed across Canberra to provide maximum road safety benefits
  • Events are returning this year in ACT including the much awaited Enlighten Festival this austumn.
SBS Filipino

08/03/202309:58
