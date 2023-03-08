Key Points
- The Philippine Embassy warns Filipinos in Australia, Nauru, Tuvalu and Vanuatu of the increasing number of cases of Filipinos being illegally recruited by criminal syndicates based in Southeast Asian countries to commit cybercrimes.
- Three mobile phone detection cameras will be installed across Canberra to provide maximum road safety benefits
- Events are returning this year in ACT including the much awaited Enlighten Festival this austumn.
The Philippine Embassy in Canberra joins the celebration of Women’s Month
