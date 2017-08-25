SBS Filipino

The Philippine Flag at The Philippine Rise

SBS Filipino

'A quiet moment with our banner and its colors'

'A quiet moment with our banner and its colors before it was delivered to the bottom of Philippine Rise by the heroic divers of the Philippine Navy' G Malvar Source: Gabriel Malvar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 11:07am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'This must be the most meaningful Independence Day celebration I have witnessed' says Gabriel Malvar, Filmmaker He shares his journey along with the Filipino soldiers on June 12,2017 when the Philippine Flag was planted below the sea to claim Philippine territory known as the Philippine Rise

Published 25 August 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 11:07am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 




 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul