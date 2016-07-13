SBS Filipino

The Philippines can talk to China, constitution allows 60-40 sharing: Loida Lewis

Published 13 July 2016 at 11:31am, updated 13 July 2016 at 3:58pm
By Louie Tolentino
Lawyer businesswoman Loida Nicolas-Lewis, chair of US Pinoys for Good Governance, believes the Philippine government can enter into bilateral talks with China as the Philippine constitution allows 60-40 sharing of the territories in South China Sea illegally claimed by China as decided by an international court. Image: Loida Lewis, middle, during a rally against the Chinese intrusion on the disputed territories in 2013 (supplied by US Pinoys for Good Governance)

Hours after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague handed down its decision dismissing the historical claim of China in the disputed territories, Nicolas-Lewis, who has been on the forefront in the fight against the Chinese intrusion since the Philippines filed the case in 2013, says the Philippines does not lose its sovereign rights even if it enters in talks with China to decide on the fate of the disputed islands.

Many observers have urged the Duterte administration not to entertain any bilateral talks with China as the Philippines have now an upper hand with the Court's findings.

 

 

 

 

