The Philippines' Drug War

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 1 February 2017 at 11:06am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:22am
By Sunil Awasthi, Nastasya Tay
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The top police official in the Philippines has announced a temporary suspension of police participation in the nation's bloody drug war while he conducts a purge of rogue officers. Image: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (AAP)

Available in other languages
Thousands have been killed in the crackdown - which Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte says will now continue for the rest of his term.

