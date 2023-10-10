The Philippines' growing role in global health and wellness tourism

Key Points The Department of Tourism in the Philippines has joined forces with key stakeholders to boost the country's role in the medical tourism landscape.

Wellness resorts, rejuvenation centers, dental and aesthetic clinics are gaining popularity among both local and international visitors according to the Department of Tourism.

Australian tourists rank among the Top 5 visitors to the Philippines.

As the world becomes increasingly health-conscious and individuals seek ways to enhance their well-being, the Philippines is positioning itself as a top choice for those looking to combine medical procedures with a relaxing and culturally enriching vacation.

