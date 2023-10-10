The Philippines' growing role in global health and wellness tourism

Key Points
- The Department of Tourism in the Philippines has joined forces with key stakeholders to boost the country's role in the medical tourism landscape.
- Wellness resorts, rejuvenation centers, dental and aesthetic clinics are gaining popularity among both local and international visitors according to the Department of Tourism.
- Australian tourists rank among the Top 5 visitors to the Philippines.
As the world becomes increasingly health-conscious and individuals seek ways to enhance their well-being, the Philippines is positioning itself as a top choice for those looking to combine medical procedures with a relaxing and culturally enriching vacation.