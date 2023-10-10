The Philippines' growing role in global health and wellness tourism

Philippine Tourism Representatives with Ambassador Ma. Hellen De La Vega promotes Health Tourism, Dental Care, Wellness, and Aesthetics in the Philippines to the Australian market.

While the Philippines has long been renowned for its recreational tourism, beautiful beaches and diving spots, the country is now venturing into the realm of health tourism.

Key Points
  • The Department of Tourism in the Philippines has joined forces with key stakeholders to boost the country's role in the medical tourism landscape.
  • Wellness resorts, rejuvenation centers, dental and aesthetic clinics are gaining popularity among both local and international visitors according to the Department of Tourism.
  • Australian tourists rank among the Top 5 visitors to the Philippines.
As the world becomes increasingly health-conscious and individuals seek ways to enhance their well-being, the Philippines is positioning itself as a top choice for those looking to combine medical procedures with a relaxing and culturally enriching vacation.
