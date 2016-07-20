SBS Filipino

The Philippines under Duterte administration: La Trobe in Asia series

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_527307.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 July 2016 at 11:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the recent la Trobe in Asia Series experts reflect on what the Philippines will look like under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Philippines relationship with the ASEAN. Image: from left Professor Nick Bisley, La Trobe Asia, Dr Nicole Curato, University of Canberra, Atty Lemuel Lopez, Melbourne Law School and Dr Trevor Hogan, Philippines-Australia Studies Centre, La Trobe University (Photo credit: SBS Filipino)

Published 20 July 2016 at 11:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The lecture can be accessed through:

 

 

 



 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January