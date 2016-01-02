SBS Filipino

The Pope's New Year's Message



Published 2 January 2016 at 12:46pm
Available in other languages

The Pope has ended the year by calling on the media to give more space to positive stories so goodness can triumph over evil. Image: Pope Francis (L) visits the crib in St Peter's square after the celebration of vespers and Te Deum in thanksgiving for the past year at St Peter's basilica on December 31, 2015 at the Vatican. (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

At the traditional end of year prayer service, Pope Francis has urged the faithful not to be discouraged by the tragedies 2015 because "the good always wins."

 













