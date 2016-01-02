The Pope's New Year's Message

At the traditional end of year prayer service, Pope Francis has urged the faithful not to be discouraged by the tragedies 2015 because "the good always wins."
Published 2 January 2016 at 12:46pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Pope has ended the year by calling on the media to give more space to positive stories so goodness can triumph over evil.
