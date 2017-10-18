SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The realities of nursing in the Philippines

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Alyn Andamo, Secretary General, Filipino Nurses United



Published 18 October 2017 at 4:32pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 8:19am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

There are around 500,000 Filipino nurses in the Philippines but not everyone is able to practice the profession. Working conditions have been very tough and many are forced to work long hours with, if any, minimal compensation.

Alyn Andamo,  Secretary General for Filipino Nurses United was recently visited Australia to talk about the working conditions in the Philippines and efforts to improve standards in the workplace.



