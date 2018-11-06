SBS Filipino

The rebirth of Philippines' Pasig River

River Warrior

One of the 'River Warriors' pulling out trash Source: Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission - PRRC Facebook page

Published 6 November 2018 at 2:28pm, updated 7 November 2018 at 10:51am
By Celeste Macintosh
Dr Eva Abal, CEO of the International River Foundation, explains the indicators of a thriving river community as highlighted by the Pasig River program.

