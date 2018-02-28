SBS Filipino

The refugee helped by volunteers is now the volunteer

Nesar Ahmed Nasiri

Published 1 March 2018 at 9:44am
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Claudette Calixto
He was the man the volunteers came to help. Image: Nesar Ahmed Nasiri (SBS)

Now, as the Red Cross launches its annual March Calling campaign to encourage the public to get involved in their communities, he is the volunteer stepping up to tell of his journey.

 

