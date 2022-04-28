SBS Filipino

The Reserve Bank is under increased pressure to lift interest rates

SBS Filipino

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2022 at 10:37am, updated 28 April 2022 at 2:19pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The latest Bureau of Statistics figures show the consumer price index for the March quarter surged 2.1% - taking the annual rate to 5.1%.

Published 28 April 2022 at 10:37am, updated 28 April 2022 at 2:19pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The Reserve Bank is under increased pressure to lift interest rates after Australia's annual inflation rate climbed to its highest level in two decades, fuelled by rising petrol prices and housing costs.
  • The underlying inflation rate - which evens out volatile price swings and provides a better long-term outlook - also climbed 1.4 per cent to 3.7 per cent for the year.
  • It's the first time since 2010 that rate has been above the Reserve Bank's 2 to 3% target range.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
The Reserve Bank is under increased pressure to lift interest rates image

Pagtaas ng interest rates, inaasahan na

SBS Filipino

28/04/202203:58






Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget