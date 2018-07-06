SBS Filipino

'The retaliation was extreme' says former Sydney Kings player on FIBA brawl

Basketball NSW

Published 6 July 2018 at 11:38am, updated 6 July 2018 at 11:55am
By Ramon Carpo
Available in other languages

Australian basketball legend, former player of Sydney Kings and dual olympian, Brad Dalton tells his reaction on the recent FIBA brawl between the Australian Boomers and Gilas Pilipinas.

Available in other languages
Brad Dalton is an Australian former basketball player who played for the City of Sydney Astronauts (1979-1980), West Adelaide Bearcats (1981-1982), Sydney Supersonics (1983), Geelong Supercats(1984-1987) and the Sydney Kings (1988-1991) in the NBL.
 
Brad’s love for basketball has kept him in the sport following his playing career. Since stepping down from being a player, he is now concentrating on coaching juniors through his involvement with schools and the Manly Basketball Association.
 



