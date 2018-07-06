'The retaliation was extreme' says former Sydney Kings player on FIBA brawl

Brad Dalton is an Australian former basketball player who played for the City of Sydney Astronauts (1979-1980), West Adelaide Bearcats (1981-1982), Sydney Supersonics (1983), Geelong Supercats(1984-1987) and the Sydney Kings (1988-1991) in the NBL.

Source: Basketball NSW







Brad’s love for basketball has kept him in the sport following his playing career. Since stepping down from being a player, he is now concentrating on coaching juniors through his involvement with schools and the Manly Basketball Association.











