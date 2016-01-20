SBS Filipino

"The Right Boots" on the Ground in Iraq: Turnbull

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_467466.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2016 at 11:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has made the case in Washington that the Iraqi people won't accept coalition boots on the ground in the fight to defeat Islamic State militants. Image: Prime Minister Turnbull speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington (AAP)

Published 20 January 2016 at 11:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
He's on his first official visit to the United States as PM, spending the two days focusing on security, trade and the global economy.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January