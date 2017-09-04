SBS Filipino

The rise of Bataan

Published 4 September 2017 at 1:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Did you know that the expensive brands of bag, shoes you have been saving up for sometime now are all made in Bataan, made by Filipino workers at the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB)? Image: FAB Chair and Administrator Emmanuel Pineda, left, and Australian Peter Shandley at the Philippine Investment Forum in Melbourne August 2017 (Karl Zapanta, FAB)

FAB has been the fastest growing free port in the Philippines this last four years and in a recent trip to Australia FAB Chair and Administrator Emmauel Pineda said that he hopes to expand investments in the free port to other opportunities such business process management and information technology

