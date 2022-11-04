The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with Australians

Highlights
- Rate increases and inflation are straining some households; many people are forced to change their spending habits.
- At the start of 2022, around 37 per cent of Australians said price rises were a "very big problem"; by October that had jumped to nearly 57 per cent.
- Advocates are calling for an increase income support payments from the government.
In January 2022, about 37.4 precent of Australians said price rises were a "very big problem". By October that had jumped to nearly 57 per cent.
LISTEN TO
Tumataas na halaga ng gastusin, patuloy na nagpapahirap sa maraming Australyano
04:57
Many Australians are forced to change their spending habits.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino