The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with Australians

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet. Credit: SBS

Published 4 November 2022 at 11:41am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Australians are working more hours, on average, than before the pandemic. Yet, one in four are finding it difficult to get by on their income.

Highlights
  • Rate increases and inflation are straining some households; many people are forced to change their spending habits.
  • At the start of 2022, around 37 per cent of Australians said price rises were a "very big problem"; by October that had jumped to nearly 57 per cent.
  • Advocates are calling for an increase income support payments from the government.
In January 2022, about 37.4 precent of Australians said price rises were a "very big problem". By October that had jumped to nearly 57 per cent.

Many Australians are forced to change their spending habits.
