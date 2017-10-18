SBS Filipino

The Sandwich Generation

SBS Filipino

15-21 October is Carers Week

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 5:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Having children later in life along with an aging population is putting a strain on the 'Sandwich Generation'. New research has shown that one in five people are emotionally and physically exhausted after looking after the needs of their parents and caring for their young children.

Published 18 October 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 5:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Geriatrician,  Dr Tuly Rosenfeld, tells us how we can manage caring for our parents and children without exhausting ourselves. 

15-21 October is Carers Week

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul