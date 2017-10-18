Published 18 October 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 5:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Having children later in life along with an aging population is putting a strain on the 'Sandwich Generation'. New research has shown that one in five people are emotionally and physically exhausted after looking after the needs of their parents and caring for their young children.
Geriatrician, Dr Tuly Rosenfeld, tells us how we can manage caring for our parents and children without exhausting ourselves.