The search for Little Miss Philippines Australia is back on the Fiesta Kultura

The finalists for Little Miss Philippines Australia 2022 will fill the 32nd Grand Philippine Fiesta Kultura this Sunday, October 2. Credit: Fiesta Kultura (on Facebook)

Published 28 September 2022 at 3:03pm, updated an hour ago at 3:43pm
By Annalyn Violata, Edinel Magtibay
Candidates of Little Miss Philippines Australia and Little Miss Charity Queen Australia will fill the 32nd Grand Philippine Fiesta Kultura stage on Sunday, October 2. According to the organisers, the pageant is helping build self-esteem for young Filipino Australian and allowed the display of talent and beauty.

How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
