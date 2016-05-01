SBS Filipino

The secret benefits of tomato

Published 1 May 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 1 May 2016 at 7:24pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
An Israeli company and its Australian counterpart have discovered the curative benefits of tomatoes on skin. After alleged research cost of $60 B, they have produced a product that allegedly smoothens and enlivens the human skin. Image: Tomatoes in hand ( Flickr/Mark Mrwizard CC BY 2.0)

