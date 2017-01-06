SBS Filipino

The Secret of a Good Coffee

Miguel 'Hook' Moral

Miguel 'Hook' Moral

Published 6 January 2017 at 8:16pm, updated 7 January 2017 at 4:43pm
By Christie Rivera
Miguel 'Hook' Moral is a self-made barista who mastered the art of making good coffee the 'traditional' way, that is, by keenly observing how his boss makes coffee for the customers.

In this interview he tells us how his passion for coffee making evolved through many years of experience behind the coffee machine.

