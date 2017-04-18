SBS Filipino

The small giant in Philippine Rugby League

Published 18 April 2017 at 5:21pm, updated 24 April 2017 at 8:46pm
At only 5'3", Luke Srama plays second stringer to his younger brother Matt, a retired hooker for Gold Coast Titans; but the diminutive player has made more name for himself as a developmental coach and stood tall as the first captain of the Tamaraws, the national team of the Philippines. Image: Luke Srama being interviewed in Talking Sports by Marc Leabres (Leabres)

