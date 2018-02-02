SBS Filipino

The state of acceptance for LGBTIQ

USTRALIA, Melbourne: An estimated 4,000 people march in support of the gay and lesbian community on February 1, 2015 at the annual Pride March in St Kilda, Melbourne. Recently-elected Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was the first ever premier to lead the

estimated 4,000 people march in support of the gay and lesbian community on Feb 1,2015 at the annual Pride March in St Kilda.AAPImage/CrowdSpark/COURTNEY BIGGS Source: CrowdSpark.com

Published 2 February 2018 at 11:45am, updated 2 February 2018 at 11:48am
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Thousands of Melbournians have braved scorching temperatures to participate in the annual Midsumma Pride March -- the centrepiece of a month-long festival celebrating LGBTIQ-plus* culture. Among the groups marching was the Greek and Gay Support Network. Just weeks after Australia legalised same sex marriage, the group says acceptance remains a long way off within the Greek community.

