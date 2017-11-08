SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The state of Australia's sexual health

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

File photo: Neisseria Gonorrhea

File photo: Neisseria Gonorrhea Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2017 at 3:19pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 3:22pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report into Australia's sexual health shows an increase in gonorrhoea, a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once extremely rare in Australia. There has also been a huge increase in HIV within the Indigenous community with many health experts supporting national implementation of a new HIV medication.

Published 8 November 2017 at 3:19pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 3:22pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero