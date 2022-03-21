SBS Filipino

The struggle to own a home in Australia

Calls are growing louder for first home buyers to be allowed to use their superannuation savings as security for a home loan.

Calls are growing louder for first home buyers to be allowed to use their superannuation savings as security for a home loan.

Published 22 March 2022 at 10:05am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Brooke Young, Felicity Davey
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Calls are growing louder for first home buyers to be allowed to use their superannuation savings as security for a home loan. The recommendation comes after a parliamentary inquiry suggested a raft of changes to help mitigate Australia's housing affordability problem.

Sydney couple Abbie Hutchinson and Simon D'Souza have never lost sight of their dream for homeownership.

But it hasn't been easy, they've had to beg and borrow from family.

" I don't think it should be this hard, I think there definitely should be more help out there for people like us. We're in our mid-thirties, we've worked all our lives. We're very fortunate, we've got families that can help us, we can live with our families whilst we save, so we're the lucky ones, " recalls Abbie.

Highlights

  • Australians are looking to the federal government for key solutions as they head to the polls in May.
  • There is also a call that includes first home buyers to be allowed to use their superannuation assets as security for home loans.
  • The report also recommends ditching stamp duty and replacing it with a broad-based land tax.
A parliamentary report into home supplies in Australia agrees, finding all levels of government need to fix the housing affordability problem.

Report author, Jason Falinski, says Australian house prices are a key issue for the upcoming federal election.

" Sydney and Melbourne are now in the top five least affordable housing markets in the world. This report makes it clear, that we can keep talking about taxes, or we can try and solve the problem by increasing supply. Because at the very heart of this nation is a dream that each of us gets to own their own home."

