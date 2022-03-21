Listen to the audio
LISTEN TO
The struggle to own a home in Australia
SBS Filipino
21/03/202205:43
Sydney couple Abbie Hutchinson and Simon D'Souza have never lost sight of their dream for homeownership.
Advertisement
But it hasn't been easy, they've had to beg and borrow from family.
" I don't think it should be this hard, I think there definitely should be more help out there for people like us. We're in our mid-thirties, we've worked all our lives. We're very fortunate, we've got families that can help us, we can live with our families whilst we save, so we're the lucky ones, " recalls Abbie.
Highlights
- Australians are looking to the federal government for key solutions as they head to the polls in May.
- There is also a call that includes first home buyers to be allowed to use their superannuation assets as security for home loans.
- The report also recommends ditching stamp duty and replacing it with a broad-based land tax.
A parliamentary report into home supplies in Australia agrees, finding all levels of government need to fix the housing affordability problem.
Report author, Jason Falinski, says Australian house prices are a key issue for the upcoming federal election.
" Sydney and Melbourne are now in the top five least affordable housing markets in the world. This report makes it clear, that we can keep talking about taxes, or we can try and solve the problem by increasing supply. Because at the very heart of this nation is a dream that each of us gets to own their own home."