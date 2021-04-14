SBS Filipino

The truth about blood clots, AstraZeneca and the contraceptive pill

The rate of blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine sits at roughly one in every 250,000. Source: AAP

Published 14 April 2021 at 2:24pm, updated 14 April 2021 at 2:28pm
By Ilias Bakalla
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Blood clots , although rare, are a risk associated with both the contraceptive pill and the AstraZeneca vaccine

highlights
  • The types of clotting caused by the pill are different to clotting caused by the vaccine.
  • Thrombosis is the most common blood clot associated with the pill
  • Blood clots as a side effect associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine is so rare that it didn't arise in trials.
The federal government has recommended that people under 50 years old get the Pfizer jab instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

 

It is important to be well informed by an expert before taking the contraceptive pill 

