The truth about blood clots, AstraZeneca and the contraceptive pill

highlights
- The types of clotting caused by the pill are different to clotting caused by the vaccine.
- Thrombosis is the most common blood clot associated with the pill
- Blood clots as a side effect associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine is so rare that it didn't arise in trials.
The federal government has recommended that people under 50 years old get the Pfizer jab instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
It is important to be well informed by an expert before taking the contraceptive pill
Advertisement
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories